CHART OF THE DAY: Proof The iPad Is Affecting Consumer PC Sales

Jay Yarow
Microsoft’s consumer PC sales growth has pretty much never declined. Not even when Microsoft released Vista. Not even when the economy went in the toilet.

But suddenly, the growth of sales is about to go negative, says Citi analyst Walter Pritchard. Take a look at the chart below, and consider what changed in the last year.

(Hint.)

chart of the day, consumer pc growth, may 2011

