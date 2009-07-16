CHART OF THE DAY: The Great Debt Mountain

Unless our economy goes through some major, structural changes, we’ll need consumers to spend again for GDP to grow. And while consumers might be feeling good after today’s rally, that doesn’t help the monster overhang, which — as today’s chart shows — remains near all-time highs.



