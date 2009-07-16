CHART OF THE DAY: The Great Debt Mountain

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Unless our economy goes through some major, structural changes, we’ll need consumers to spend again for GDP to grow. And while consumers might be feeling good after today’s rally, that doesn’t help the monster overhang, which — as today’s chart shows — remains near all-time highs.

f?id=4a5e1d3c4b5437c80075d03f

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it).  Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.