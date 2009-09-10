CHART OF THE DAY: Consumer Credit Collapse

Hoping for a consumer-led recovery? Don’t hold your breath. The latest data from the Federal Reserve shows that the year-over-year decline in total consumer credit is collapsing at an accelerating rate. God forbid consumers go back to living within their means.



