CHART OF THE DAY: Finance Jobs Vanish Into Thin Air

The severe bloodletting in the construction industry is slowly waning. The pace of layoffs is coming well off its peak, according to ADP, probably since companies don’t have much more room to cut. But financial services? Despite the improved picture, the layoffs continue at a steady clip, with little month-over-month improvement.



