CHART OF THE DAY: The US Consumer Has Saved The Day

This is a big, beautiful chart of GDP since 2007 put together by Doug Short.



In addition to showing GDP, it also makes it very easy to see the components, and how they have broken down each quarter.

Two things stand out in the current quarter.

First is that the consumer — the blue bar — really stepped it up in a big way, fueling the lift.

The other thing that stands out is that government consumption, purple, stopped being a drag on things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.