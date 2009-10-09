CHART OF THE DAY: The Ad-Apocalypse Hits Conde Nast

Condé Nast has closed four magazines, and cut almost 200 employees this week. There’s a simple reason for that: We’re in the middle of a massive advertising upheaval that’s crushing the magazine industry.



Newsweek, using data from the Publishers Information Bureau, estimates that Condé’s ad revenue dropped by $1 billion this year, with popular titles like Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest and Condé Nast traveller losing out big time.

