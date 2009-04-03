Chart of The Day: Twitter's Early Growth Dwarfed By YouTube's

Twitter is all anyone talks about these days.  So how fast is it growing, really? And how fast is it growing relative to other companies that were once all anyone could talk about–say, Facebook, Google, and YouTube? 

Answer?

Twitter’s not growing as fast as those three companies were in their early years, at least in the U.S.  But much of Twitter’s activity takes place on mobile phones and desktop applications, so visitors to Twitter.com could understate its usage. In the past year, moreover, Twitter’s growth has gone ballistic.  So starting fast may not win this race.

As a bonus, here’s Twitter’s growth.

