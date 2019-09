Here’s an interesting nugget of information on Google from LinkedIn. According to its analysis of users, the growth in executive leadership at Google has flattened out, and fallen behind its industry peers. Looks like Larry Page really is trying to make the company more streamlined.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.