CHART OF THE DAY: Now The Oil Slick Is A $33 Billion Disaster

The Deepwater Horizon explosion has been a nightmare for regulators, energy companies, and cleanup crews this week. As the situation continues to decline, oil service companies are taking a beating.



Our chart below shows companies involved or affected by the Deep Water incident and the amount of market cap that they’ve lost since April 22nd, when the incident was first reported in the media. Altogether the combined amount of market cap lost totals a whopping $33.2 billion.

