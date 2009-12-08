CHART OF THE DAY: The Amazing Spiraling Mortgage Delinquencies

The Mortgage Bankers Assocation (via Rolfe Winkler) is out with its latest look at loan delinquencies across a variety of investor groups.



The one trend: up.

CMBS has now crossed the 4% delinquency rate, though at least there are some signs of a turn, rather than just a pure straight line.

