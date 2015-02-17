CHART OF THE DAY: Coal breaks its 4-year downtrend

Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images

The rally in energy prices recently has taken prices for Newcastle thermal coal along for a very solid rise of more than 25% from January’s lows.

But, the big news is that at $70.40 a tonne, Newcastle coal has now broken a 4-year downtrend.

Newcastle Coal March contract – barchart.com

The price curve has the rest of 2015 trading below the March contract. April is trading at $67.25, June $64.50 and December $62.85 a tonne.

So, the question for traders is whether this is just a front month short squeeze or has coal finally found a base.

