CHART OF THE DAY: Today's 'Good' Unemployment Data Masked A Huge Jump In Emergency Claims

Here’s why today’s jobless claims data wasn’t quite as good as the headline number made it out to be. Yes, initial jobless claims for the week ending August 21st were 473,000, which was lower than consensus had forecast, and below the 500,000 level broken one week ago. Continuing unemployment claims also shrunk.



But…

The latest report described a 200,000 jump in people seeking emergency unemployment extensions (Emergency Unemployment Compensation, EUC*), for the week ending August 7th, which is the latest data. As shown by a chart from Waverly Advisors below, emergency unemployment claims have shot up markedly as percentage of the workforce.

Waverly Advisors:

The number of claimants under all emergency extensions for the week ending August 7th expanded by 200k to 4.9 million. In context, the total receiving benefit extensions is now back over 3% of the civilian work force and at the highest level since April.

*Emergency Unemployment Compensation is provided as a temporary Federal extension for the unemployed who have already used up their regular state benefits.

