CHART OF THE DAY: Big Investors Are Most Excited About This Sector

Earlier today we looked at Citi’s survey of 115 institutional clients that showed growing bullishness around the U.S. economy and U.S. equities.



These investors expect S&P500 EPS to grow over 7 per cent year-over-year (weighted average) and expect the index to close at 1,422.

While investors are most bullish on U.S. equities they have a strong preference for IT stocks, followed by financials. They however show “disdain” for utilities and telecom services – two areas that Citi analyst Tobias Levkovich recommends being overweight.

