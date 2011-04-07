CHART OF THE DAY: Surprise! John Chambers Has Been Worse For Shareholders Than Steve Ballmer

Cisco CEO John Chambers sent out a memo saying, “we have disappointed our investors and we have confused our employees,” and he needs to get Cisco back on track.



While Cisco’s financial performance has remained strong under his watch, investors have not been impressed. We charted Cisco’s stock performance since 2000 and to add some context we plotted it against Microsoft.

Why? Ballmer, who is constantly bashed, has been CEO since 2000.

We’ve heard many whispers — sometimes even in Microsoft’s executive rank — that Microsoft trades at a discount because he’s in charge.

We hardly ever hear people screaming and moaning about Chambers, though. Maybe that’s about to change.

