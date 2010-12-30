CHART OF THE DAY: Which Stores Saw The Biggest Leap In Checkins For Christmas?

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



Here’s an interesting compilation of data on Foursquare checkins at major brands’ retail stores during Christmas week from Ad Age and social media analytics company Trendrr.

As you can see, Macy’s saw a huge a leap in checkins for the week of Christmas.

Good news for Macy’s? Probably.

But we think it’s an even better sign for Foursquare. Macy’s is a big department store, frequented by (mostly) normal people. As checkins at venues like Macy’s grow, so too, does Foursquare. If it’s ever going to become mainstream, it needs to see checkins at these sorts of places growing each week.

