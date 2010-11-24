CHART OF THE DAY: Android Phones Will Sell Well This Holiday Season

Jay Yarow
The iPhone might not be at the top of consumers’ wish lists this holiday season, according to data from a Nielsen survey of people over 13.

As you can see, more people are interested in non-iPhone smartphones than the iPhone. This could have to do with the fact that thanks to AT&T, the iPhone is only available to 1/3 of the U.S. population. Or, it could mean that Android (and maybe Windows Phone 7?) are more appealing now than ever.

