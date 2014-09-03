CHART OF THE DAY: Chinese Smartphones Are On The Rise

In the second quarter of 2014, five of the biggest Chinese smartphone makers — including Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Coolpad, and ZTE — accounted for about 75 million worldwide shipments. Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, had only shipped 74 million smartphones during that time.

Based on company data charted for us by Business Insider Intelligence, all five Chinese smartphone vendors combined to comprise about 30% of all Android phones shipped in the first quarter of the year. According to BII, these vendors, which offer quality and affordable low-end and mid-tier smartphones, will continue to drive global market growth, particularly among first-time smartphone users.

