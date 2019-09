This is the big story in the global economy at the moment: The sharp slowdown in China.



For all of the countries who make their money selling commodities and goods to a rising China, this is the most worrisome part of it all: A sharp slowdown in imports.

This chart from Nomura, which breaks it down, shows an unmistakable trend.

