CHART OF THE DAY: China Today Equals America In 1966

2011 has been heralded as the year China’s consumer class comes alive, but just how much ground do they have to make up on their American rivals?



If this chart from Credit Suisse is correct, a great deal. Chinese GDP is only at 1966 American levels.

While in terms of overall consumption, China may be close to surpassing the U.S. on products like LCD TVs and personal computers, in terms of time and per person, it’s way behind.

China may be stuck in the 1920s in terms consumer demand for items like cars and air travel, but it’s catching up fast in other areas, like energy consumption and bank loans.

Check out Credit Suisse’s presentation on what China will look like in 2015 >

