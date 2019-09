The Fed’s 2:15 PM ET announcement of quantitative easing 2 today had markets in raptures. Briefly.



But… surprisingly, volatility, which you would think might have surged did the opposite. It plunged.

So markets got exactly what they were expecting with the announcement.

