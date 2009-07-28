CHART OF THE DAY: Health Premiums Swallow Everything

Today Starbucks announced that it was spending as much on worker health insurance premiums as it is on coffee. Here’s why: Health insurance premium inflation has gone crazy over the last 10 years — vastly outstripping relatively modest wage-inflation growth. Somehow, the blue line has to be bent down.



