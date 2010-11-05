CHART OF THE DAY: The American Industries Where Layoffs Are Still Accelerating

Yesterday’s Challenger jobs report offers a useful way of looking at the state of the US labour market beneath the major headline numbers.



The chart, put together by David Rosenberg, reveals which industries which have announced the most layoffs relative to last year? So a smaller number is better.

Obviously auto layoffs have come way down. Chemical, entertainment, and healthcare have announced relatively more.

