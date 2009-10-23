CHART OF THE DAY: Wall Street CEOs Don't Make Jack Compared To Healthcare CEOs

When it comes to CEO pay, financial CEOs aren’t the highest paid leaders at all, according to consulting firm Hay Group.



In fact, the CEOs of Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods, Tech, and Healthcare tend to make more money than their financial peers. Healthcare compensation in particular seems head and shoulders above the rest.

And healthcare CEOs should watch out. Vindictive politicians are already gunning for them, since health insurers are unpopular, and aren’t playing ball in reform.

