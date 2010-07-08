CHART OF THE DAY: Here's What People Are Actually Doing With Their mobile phones

Dan Frommer, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Most Americans still don’t use the mobile Internet, but it’s growing rapidly, according to new research from Pew.

Some 34% of mobile phone owners polled this year send and receive email on their mobile devices, up about one-third from 25% last year. Some 38% “access the Internet,” also up from about 25% last year.

And a third of mobile phone owners play music on their devices, up more than half from last year. Thank Apple’s iPhone — and Google Android phones with better music players — for that one.

Also in Pew’s research:

  • 54% have used their mobile device to send someone a photo or video
  • 23% have accessed a social networking site using their phone
  • 20% have used their phone to watch a video
  • 11% have purchased a product using their phone
  • 11% have made a charitable donation by text message
  • 10% have used their mobile phone to access a status update service such as Twitter
chart of the day, mobile phone usage, july 2010

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.