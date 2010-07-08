CHART OF THE DAY: Here's What People Are Actually Doing With Their mobile phones

Most Americans still don’t use the mobile Internet, but it’s growing rapidly, according to new research from Pew.



Some 34% of mobile phone owners polled this year send and receive email on their mobile devices, up about one-third from 25% last year. Some 38% “access the Internet,” also up from about 25% last year.

And a third of mobile phone owners play music on their devices, up more than half from last year. Thank Apple’s iPhone — and Google Android phones with better music players — for that one.

Also in Pew’s research:

54% have used their mobile device to send someone a photo or video

23% have accessed a social networking site using their phone

20% have used their phone to watch a video

11% have purchased a product using their phone

11% have made a charitable donation by text message

10% have used their mobile phone to access a status update service such as Twitter

