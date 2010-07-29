CHART OF THE DAY: Google Has More Cash Per Employee Than Its Peers

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Here’s a fun thought experiment. Let’s say all the major tech companies decide to reward their employees by divvying up cash on hand and giving it to the staff.

Which employees would get the biggest payday? Some 21,805 Googlers would be the winners with each employee walking out with $1.4 million. Obviously, it’s not going to happen, but Googlers can dream.

chart of the day, cash per employee for tech copanies, june 2010

 

