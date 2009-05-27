CHART OF THE DAY: Home Prices Keep Tanking

There’s a little bit of flattening out at the bottom of this chart, but the latest Case-Shiller numbers confirm that the housing market is still tanking. The nearly 19% decline in March was the second worst on record (February was the worst). Housing prices are now 30% off their peak nationwide, and will likely fall to at least 40% off the peak before things turn around.



