CHART OF THE DAY: It's Confirmed, The Housing Double Dip Is Here

Nothing too fancy or hard to understand here… from the Just-released Case-Shiller index, it’s clear that the housing double dip is here.



From the announcement:

The chart (below) depicts the annual returns of the U.S. National, the 10-City Composite and the 20-City Composite Home Price Indices. The S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, which covers all nine U.S. census divisions, recorded a 1.5% decline in the third quarter of 2010 over the third quarter of 2009. In September, the 10-City and 20-City Composites recorded annual returns of +1.6% and +0.6%, respectively.

