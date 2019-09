There it is folks!



For the first time in 21 months, the Case-Shiller house price index has gone positive on a year-over-year basis.

The last time this happened was early in 2010, and really it was an unsustainable up-blip as prices had a snapback from the depths of the crisis.

This time, it comes amid more evidence of a housing bottom.

