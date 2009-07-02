CHART OF THE DAY: New York Homeowners, Look Out Below!

Think the housing market is bad in New York City? It is! But it could be a lot worse. Going back to 2006, we still haven’t matched the decline for the rest of the country, according to the Case Shiller 20 City Composite. And pray we don’t end up like Las Vegas. Hope that all those stories about the return of the megabonus are true.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.