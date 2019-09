This has been our CHART OF THE DAY on Case-Shiller day for a while now…



Once again, housing declined sequentially, as the year-over-year decline in home prices has gotten worse, according to the just-released Case-Shiller survey.

In February, the 20-city composite index prices fell 3.3% from a year ago.

