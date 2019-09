Ignore the slight increase for home prices in the month of June. The real story in Case-Shiller housing numbers is the big year-over-year decline.



The national index fell 5.9% from June 2010, its fastest rate of decline since 2009. The 10- and 20-City indices declined 3.8% and 4.5%, respectively.

