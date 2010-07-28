CHART OF THE DAY: The Housing Market Is Ugly EVERYWHERE

Today, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index numbers were released and Las Vegas was the only city that showed a decline in values, falling 0.5%.



But that exclusivity belies the reality that many markets across the U.S. are not performing well. Charlotte continues to not show an improving year-over-year trend, according to Deutsche Bank. That could be a result of layoffs from two of the city’s biggest employers, Wachovia and Bank of America.

But many other U.S. cities are also not experiencing the growth they’d hope for, with Detroit a notable depressing site.

Here are the 15 states where housing is wildly underwater >

