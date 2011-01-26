CHART OF THE DAY: Why LeBron James Can Never Catch A-Rod In Career Salary

LeBron James and Alex Rodriguez are both on top of their respective sports. Especially when it comes to earning power. But which sport offers the most in terms of salary for their top signature athlete?



Both players began their professional career before the age of 20. A-Rod, who just completed his 17th season in the big leagues, is already on his second $250 million contract (Rodriguez opted out of the first one before it had concluded). He is now signed through the 2017 season, at age 41, and will have earned more than $450 million by that point.

James, on the other hand, made more money early in his career, but is subjected to the NBA’s salary cap even after hitting free agency. He will make just $14.5 million this year, compared to the $33.0 million Rodriguez made with the Yankees this past season. LeBron, in just his eighth season, is signed through the 2015-16 season, at which point he will have earned nearly $172 million.

In order for LeBron to catch A-Rod in career earnings, he will need to average more than $26 million per season after his current contract, and play until he is 42. If he only plays until he is 40, he would need to average $31.8 million per season to reach Rodriguez’ $458 million career earnings.

All data via Cot’s Contracts, Basketball-Reference.com, and HoopsWorld.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.