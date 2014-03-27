CHART OF THE DAY: Candy Crush Vs. Zynga

Candy Crush parent company King hit the public markets today. The company everyone wants to compare it to is Zynga. So, Statista made the following chart.

King’s revenue growth is significantly strong than Zynga, but sales are already declining. Zynga’s sales were still on the up and up before it hit the markets. The end result may be the same. King was down 15% on its first day of trading. Zynga has been halved since becoming a public company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.