CHART OF THE DAY: Mortgage Giants Spent Like Crazy To Keep Market Deregulated

The links between government and the growth of subprime mortgages in the U.S. are becoming more transparent.



A paper out of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business points to a dramatic rise in campaign spending by mortgage giants, just as the industry started to kick off.

Felix Salmon suggests that the link between this spending and deregulation in obvious, and that we are likely to carry on the same course unless politicians can remember the horrors of 2007-2008.

From Chicago Booth, via Felix Salmon:

