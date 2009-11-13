CHART OF THE DAY: California's No. 2 Export To China: Trash

American exports to China soared 341% from 2000 – 2008, according to the US-China Business Council. In fact, China is the third largest U.S. export market, behind Canada and Mexico.



Spearheading the charge is sunny California, the largest American exporter to China by state.

No surprise, right? California’s right on the Pacific coast and filled with innovative companies.

Well sort of.

While Computers and Electronics are indeed California’s top export to the giant nation, the sad truth is that ‘Waste and Scrap’ are the Golden State’s second largest export to China. California sends about as much junk to China as both Machinery and Transportation Equipment combined.

The rest of the U.S. isn’t doing that much better either. As a nation, ‘Waste and Scrap’ is America’s fifth largest export to China, at a whopping $7.6bn. We might need to rethink what “Made in The U.S.A” exactly means to the Chinese.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.