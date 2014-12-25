Most People Plan On Cutting Ties With Cable TV In 10 Years

Most people might identify themselves as “cord-cutters” in the year 2024, PricewaterhouseCoopers data shows.

Based on a survey of 1,024 US adults charted for us by BI Intelligence, even though 91% of people say they plan on subscribing to cable in 2014, that number drops down to 42% when you’re talking about a decade from now. Roughly four in 10 respondents said they would abandon cable five years from now. Meanwhile, people are watching internet TV more than ever thanks to flat-fee subscription services like Netflix.

