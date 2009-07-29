CHART OF THE DAY: Telco TV Services Now Kicking Cable Companies' Butts

As the cable industry starts to think about how it will someday compete with sites like Hulu, its more immediate threat is coming from its rivals in the phone business.



Since the end of last year, digital TV services from phone companies — AT&T’s U-Verse and Verizon’s FiOS — are gaining more digital subscribers each quarter than four of the biggest cable companies: Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter, and Cablevision. (AT&T and Verizon continued their strong growth in Q2, while cable hasn’t reported yet.)

This chart doesn’t include satellite providers or every cable company, but it shows the market’s direction. Even if it settles at 50/50, that’s much less than what cable was used to.

