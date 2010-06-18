CHART OF THE DAY: Where Are All The Cable Cord Cutters?

The number of people giving up on cable has not grown in the last two years, despite the growth of online web video over the same period, according to data from Nielsen.



Since 2008, the percentage of the population that only has broadband Internet — access and no cable television — has hovered around 4%. Meanwhile, people who subscribe to both cable and broadband have grown to 66% of the population from 55%.

To be sure, there are groups of people cutting the cord, says Nielsen. Cord cutters, though, are generally people that didn’t watch all that much TV to begin with, says Nielsen. In fact, the cord cutters only watch 10 minutes of web video on average.

