CHART OF THE DAY: Will Microsoft Lose The Next Generation Of Computer-Buyers?

Apple is going to dominate holiday shopping in the U.S., once again, according to the latest data from Nielsen.



As you can see, the iPad is the number one product people want in the next year. That’s got to be scaring the heck out of Microsoft. Because if you’re 6-12, and your first computer is an iPad, what are the odds you buy a Windows computer down the road?

Photo: Nielsen

