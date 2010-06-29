CHART OF THE DAY: Reminder, The Deficit You're Freaking Out About Is Bush's Fault

President Obama’s administration has been blamed for reckless spending that has put America into its debt hole. But in reality, much of that spending emanates from policies of President Bush, according to the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities.



They argue that Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Bush tax cuts (along with the economic downturn) are what is driving the U.S. deficit, not stimulus spending. The CBPP focuses on lower to middle income issues and may be directly involved with the Democratic Party.

The chart presents the ugly truth.

