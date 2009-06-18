CHART OF THE DAY: Broadband Thriving Despite Economic Collapse

Some 63% of adult Americans had broadband Internet at home in April, up from 55% last May, according to the Pew Internet & American Life project. (Full report here.) The acceleration in adoption is impressive, especially given America’s recent economic turmoil and rising unemployment.



And we’re paying more for Internet, too: Pew says the average monthly broadband bill is $39 a month in 2009, up 13% from $34.50 last year.

