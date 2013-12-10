CHART OF THE DAY: Brands Are Picking Instagram For Video Over Vine

Brands are choosing Instagram video over Vine video, according to a new report from BI Intelligence.

This is a bit of a no-brainer. Instagram has a bigger user base than Vine which is relatively new. So, naturally brands are going to pick Instagram.

We’re highlighting this chart because when Vine burst onto the scene, it looked like it was going to be a major social network.

Since Instagram added video our usage of Vine has declined significantly (almost down to nothing). We’re not sure if we’re outliers or what, but this is one of those things we’re keeping an eye on.

