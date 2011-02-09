CHART OF THE DAY: Tom Brady's MVP Moves Him Into More Elite Company

Tom Brady and the Patriots may have lost their third straight playoff game, but Brady was still named the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player. It is Brady’s second MVP award, becoming just the sixth quarterback to win the award multiple times in the Super Bowl era.



Historically, quarterbacks in the NFL are judged by two criteria: Super Bowl wins and MVP awards. Brady’s five combined MVPs (2) and Super Bowl wins (3) ties him with Peyton Manning and Terry Bradshaw for the second-most all-time. He now trails only Joe Montana who won six combined MVPs (2) and Super Bowls (4).

So while some may continue to debate Ben Roethlisberger’s place among the QB greats, his two Super Bowl wins and no MVPs is still light years away from what Brady and Manning have done during their careers.

Here are the quarterbacks that have won at least two MVP awards and Super Bowls, combined, in the Super Bowl era (all data from ESPN.com and NFL.com)

1 During the Super Bowl era (1966-present)

* Unitas won two MVP awards prior to the Super Bowl era (1966-present)

