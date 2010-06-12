CHART OF THE DAY: Guess Who's Still Less Popular Than The Gulf Polluting BP

Felix Salmon posted this look at just how much BP’s brand has tanked since the start of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in April.



But what Salmon points out about this shocking chart is that the company that is currently responsible for oil polluting the Gulf of Mexico is still more popular than Goldman Sachs.

Although it looks like BP might get there soon enough.

