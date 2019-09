CHART OF THE DAY: The Boarder Guards Are Bored

A new study confirmed that Mexican immigration has fallen off considerably alongside the loss of job opportunities in America. Well, that’s showing up in border activity. From the same Pew study, it looks as though border guards haven’t been this bored in years.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.