CHART OF THE DAY: Scott Boras Has The Big Names, But Not Enough Of Them

Contrary to popular belief, Scott Boras does not represent every big league player. He doesn’t even represent all of the biggest names.



In fact, Boras Corporation doesn’t even represent the most baseball players. That distinction belongs to SFX World.

Based on MLBTradeRumor.com’s “agency database,” that includes over 1,200 big leaguers and prospects, SFX tops the list with 107 baseball players represented. Their client list includes Miguel Cabrera, Vladimir Guerrero, Ubaldo Jimenez, Justin Morneau, David Ortiz, Mariano Rivera, and Justin Verlander.

Next on the list is CAA sports with 89 players, four more than Boras. CAA represents Jason Bay, Zack Greinke, Roy Halladay, Ryan Howard, and Derek Jeter.

Here is a look at the 20 agencies that have at least 20 players under their umbrella. This group represents 945 (75.2%) of the players listed…

Interestingly, of the players on the list, only two do not have an agent. Jamie Moyer’s representative is listed as “self,” and Alex Rodriguez is filed under “none.”

