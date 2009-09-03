CHART OF THE DAY: Boob Tube Still Dwarfs YouTube

Watching Web video is popular and growing, but people still watch remarkably more video on their TVs than on their computers or mobile phones, according to Nielsen.



And when looking at average time spent watching each, TV viewing actually grew more — per hour, per person, per month — over the last year than Web video. Last quarter, the average U.S. Web video viewer watched 3 hours, 11 minutes per month, up about 1 hour each, year-over-year. But the average U.S. TV viewer watched over 40X more video: 141 hours per month, up about 2 hours year-over-year.

Meanwhile, watching mobile TV is still a niche activity: Just 15 million Americans did it in Q2, according to Nielsen. That’s just about 6% of the U.S. mobile market. And time spent watching declined about 20 minutes per viewer, per month.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.