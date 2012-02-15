CHART OF THE DAY: Boaz Weinstein's 'Mamma's Boy' Index

Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital and former co-head of credit trading at Deutsche Bank, caught our attention during a presentation he gave recently with this awesome chart explaining the eurozone crisis.



The chart below depicts the correlation between 5-year CDS (a form of insurance to protect against a credit event) of eurozone countries and the percentage of men ages of 25 to 34 still living at home with their mum and dad.

It’s pretty obvious what the pattern is…

