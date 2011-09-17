CHART OF THE DAY: The iPhone Is Absolutely Slaughtering The Blackberry

This chart shows quarterly sales figures for each phone since the iPhone was introduced. They were neck in neck for a while, but the iPhone 4 release in June 2010 changed everything — iPhone sales took off while Blackberry sales leveled off, then started to dive.



See also: All The Delusional And Arrogant Things RIM's CEOs Said While Apple And Android Ate Their Lunch.

