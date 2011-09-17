CHART OF THE DAY: The iPhone Is Absolutely Slaughtering The Blackberry

Matt Rosoff, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

This chart shows quarterly sales figures for each phone since the iPhone was introduced. They were neck in neck for a while, but the iPhone 4 release in June 2010 changed everything — iPhone sales took off while Blackberry sales leveled off, then started to dive.

See also: All The Delusional And Arrogant Things RIM’s CEOs Said While Apple And Android Ate Their Lunch.

chart of the day, blackberry vs iphone shipments, september 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.